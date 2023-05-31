Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,704 shares of company stock valued at $54,102,214. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

