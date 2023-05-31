ING Groep NV Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,835,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.