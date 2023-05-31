Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,070 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

