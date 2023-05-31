Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 559 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $174.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.13 and its 200 day moving average is $186.97.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

