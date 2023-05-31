ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 22,330 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after buying an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,411,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $209.98 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average of $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

