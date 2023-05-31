Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

