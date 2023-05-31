Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 842 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

