BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

