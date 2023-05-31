The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1,928.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,787 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Trade Desk by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after purchasing an additional 872,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trade Desk by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 879,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 716,548 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 654,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 984,789 shares of company stock worth $59,749,440. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 466.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.