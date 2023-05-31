Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,334 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,012 shares of company stock worth $3,404,745 in the last quarter.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

