Korea Investment CORP Sells 145,543 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,543 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IVV stock opened at $421.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.28.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
