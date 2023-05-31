Bank of America Corp DE Has $228.94 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.24% of STERIS worth $228,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $199.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

