H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of H&R Block worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in H&R Block by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in H&R Block by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,791,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,390,000 after acquiring an additional 647,857 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

