Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,292,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $266,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.