Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $666,857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.
Insider Activity
Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.6 %
Universal Health Services stock opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Featured Articles
