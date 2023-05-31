BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,700 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.2 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

