Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $27,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

