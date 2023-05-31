Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,428 shares of company stock worth $4,434,706 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. Natera has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

