Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 31,651,912 shares changing hands.

Mobile Streams Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.57.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

