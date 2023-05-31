BRP (DOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.36 per share for the quarter.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. BRP had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 424.95%. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.94 billion.

Shares of DOO opened at C$99.77 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$101.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

DOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

