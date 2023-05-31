Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 2.8 %

DPZ stock opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.15. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

