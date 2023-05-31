Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

