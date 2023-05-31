Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE APH opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

