M Holdings Securities Inc. Increases Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

NYCB stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

