Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.