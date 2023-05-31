Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $12.46 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eaton were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.