ING Groep NV Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

