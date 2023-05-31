Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,952 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,580 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 451,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

