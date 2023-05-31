33,800 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,880 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.