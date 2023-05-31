ING Groep NV Sells 61,036 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,036 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

