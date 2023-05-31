ING Groep NV Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.