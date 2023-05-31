ING Groep NV Purchases New Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

