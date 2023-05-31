Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $333,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BBVA opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

