Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,614,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,297,000 after purchasing an additional 554,538 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.08) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,227.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,303.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.