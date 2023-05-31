Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $296,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,123 shares of company stock worth $4,078,880 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

