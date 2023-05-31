Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

YUM opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

