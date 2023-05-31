Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

