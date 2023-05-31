Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $175.63 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.45. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total value of $315,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.22.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.