Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

