Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.85.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.