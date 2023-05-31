Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

