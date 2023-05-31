Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 645.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

