Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Centamin Stock Performance

TSE:CEE opened at C$1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. Centamin has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Jerrard purchased 52,490 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,647.47. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

