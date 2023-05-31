Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.64 billion-$30.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.94 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.