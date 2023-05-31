Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $330.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.26%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

