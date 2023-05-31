Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.78 million.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.
