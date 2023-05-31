BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 12,610 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HP by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,426,000 after purchasing an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,330 shares of company stock worth $1,367,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

