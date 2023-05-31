Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.48 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.06-2.14 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

HPE stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,399,000 after acquiring an additional 467,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

