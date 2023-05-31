Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASBFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.30) to GBX 1,900 ($23.48) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

