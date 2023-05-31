Short Interest in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Increases By 17.1%

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,311,000 after acquiring an additional 633,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.